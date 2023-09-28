Drive-through flu clinics coming soon to Wasatch County

Wasatch County residents can get annual flu vaccines at four different drive-up events in Heber City this October.

On Oct. 11 and 12, flu shots will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Event Complex at 415 Southfield Rd. in Heber City.

The following week, vaccines will be distributed at the Wasatch County Health Department, at 55 South 500 East in Heber City. Flu shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19.

The health department asks people to wear short-sleeve shirts to get vaccinated. Most major health insurance providers will be accepted.

COVID vaccines are not yet available through the county, but you can make an appointment for a COVID booster at Smith’s or Walgreens.

For more information about this year’s flu vaccine clinics, contact the Wasatch County Health Department at (435) 657-3307.