Ice Castles return to Midway this winter

The interactive icy attraction will return to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center this winter.

Ice Castles will have a new castle design this year, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and ice sculptures. Guests can enjoy new lighting features, snow igloos and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

The destination will also feature a new ice soda bar through Quench It!, a partner company.

Alpine, Utah, is the original site of Ice Castles, which has now expanded to attractions in five other states.

The experience is assembled by a team of about 20 ice artists who grow and hand-place each icicle and embed color-changing LED lights into the ice.

Tourists come from around the world to visit the winter attraction.

Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January and closes in mid- to late February, depending on weather conditions. Tickets to visit Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow go on sale Nov. 29.