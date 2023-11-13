Moose poached in Wasatch County; officials ask public for information

Conservation officers learned a bull moose was killed in the county in mid-October near the Strawberry River drainage area.

The moose was shot in the shoulders, and officers said they believe it was left to waste.

Poachers can be charged with up to a class A misdemeanor for wanton destruction of wildlife, depending on the animal’s status.

DWR spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley said they are looking for details about the moose’s death – or any other wildlife-related crimes.

“We really, really want people to let us know if they do have any information – if they saw a vehicle or have a license plate number, anything like that,” she said.

And Jolley emphasized it’s not just the moose who was harmed in the poaching incident.

“When somebody does this, they are stealing wildlife from the public,” she said.

There may be a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call 800-662-3337, text 847411 or submit information through the DWR website. With tips about this specific moose, contact DWR Officer Ethan Justinger at 385-450-0276.