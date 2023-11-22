Johnston, Cheatwood and Ostergaard to fill Heber City Council seats

Johnston emerged on top in his run for a second term on the council. About a quarter of voters ranked him as their first choice in the field of 11 candidates, more than double the first-choice votes anyone else received. By the final round, he had just under 60% of the votes.

Aaron Cheatwood took the second seat and Sid Ostergaard secured the third spot on the council.

Christen Thompson put in a competitive showing in the race for each seat. He finished as the runner-up in each round.

This was the city’s second election using the ranked-choice process. Visit the Heber City website to see a breakdown of voting in Heber City.

In other Wasatch County election news, Proposition 9 passed with almost 62% of voters favoring the measure. It will add a 0.5% sales tax to help fund EMS services in the county.

In Midway’s city council race, Craig Simons, Kevin Payne and Lisa Kohler Orme finished in the lead. Each received between 23% and 25% of the vote.

And in Hideout, candidate Jonathan Gunn captured more than a third of votes. Candidates Bob Nadelberg and Carol Haselton will join him on the town council.

In the race for Wallsburg Town Council, write-in candidates Mary Piscitteli and Troy Thompson won the two open seats. They finished ahead of Clint Allen, the sole candidate on the ballot.

Final election results will be made official Dec. 5.