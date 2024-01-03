Wasatch County made changes to 80% of its 2023 tax appeals

The Wasatch County Board of Equalization heard 1,932 property tax appeals in late 2023.

About 1,500 of this year’s tax appeals, or a little under 80%, saw some change, whether in the value or the classification of the property.

The other 439 appeals were rejected.

Clerk-auditor Joey Granger said with limited staff, the process was challenging at times.

“We are trying our best,” she said. “We’re not trying to dismiss anybody by any means, and smoothing out the process is my goal.”

Granger said property owners should be proactive about their taxes. She encouraged homeowners to read their valuation notices when they first arrive, in late July or early August, and reach out to the county with questions sooner rather than later.

“The number one thing that we have an issue with is nobody opens their valuation notices until their actual tax bill comes in,” she said. “Then it’s too late, and then it becomes a much more painful process at that point to be able to do anything about it.”

A small group of property owners filed a lawsuit against the county in December 2023. They claim not all properties were reassessed, a violation of state law.