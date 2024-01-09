© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County Search and Rescue cautions riders after second teen snowmobile crash

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:37 PM MST
The Wasatch County Search and Rescue snowbulance is a snowmobile attachment attachment crews use to transport patients, such as one in the Daniels Summit area Saturday, out of the backcountry.
Wasatch County SAR
The Wasatch County Search and Rescue snowbulance is a snowmobile attachment crews use to transport patients out of the backcountry.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue is urging safety precautions after another weekend snowmobile crash.

A 14-year-old girl collided with a tree at Daniels Summit, southeast of Wallsburg, around noon on Jan. 6. This backcountry accident occurred just days after a 16-year-old was flown to the hospital after a similar snowmobile crash.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue commander Kam Kohler said his team responded to assess the teen’s injuries.

“Anytime you come in contact with something solid like a tree on a snowmobile, it generally doesn’t end well,” he said. “This one was fortunate for her – it wasn’t too severe.”

Kohler said the girl was wearing a helmet when she crashed, which helped her avoid the emergency room.

“Even if you’re experienced, nobody should ride a snowmobile without a helmet,” he said.

He also reminded the public to take extra precautions over the next few weeks as more snow moves into the region and avalanche danger increases in the backcountry.

“It’s probably a good time to go… take an avalanche training course,” he said. “It’ll be off-the-charts bad for awhile.”

Helmets are required for all snowmobile riders under 18 and recommended for everyone. Drivers ages 8-15 must have snowmobile education certification, and drivers ages 16 or older must have either that certification or a driver’s license.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content