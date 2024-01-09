Wasatch County Search and Rescue cautions riders after second teen snowmobile crash

A 14-year-old girl collided with a tree at Daniels Summit, southeast of Wallsburg, around noon on Jan. 6. This backcountry accident occurred just days after a 16-year-old was flown to the hospital after a similar snowmobile crash.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue commander Kam Kohler said his team responded to assess the teen’s injuries.

“Anytime you come in contact with something solid like a tree on a snowmobile, it generally doesn’t end well,” he said. “This one was fortunate for her – it wasn’t too severe.”

Kohler said the girl was wearing a helmet when she crashed, which helped her avoid the emergency room.

“Even if you’re experienced, nobody should ride a snowmobile without a helmet,” he said.

He also reminded the public to take extra precautions over the next few weeks as more snow moves into the region and avalanche danger increases in the backcountry.

“It’s probably a good time to go… take an avalanche training course,” he said. “It’ll be off-the-charts bad for awhile.”

Helmets are required for all snowmobile riders under 18 and recommended for everyone. Drivers ages 8-15 must have snowmobile education certification, and drivers ages 16 or older must have either that certification or a driver’s license.