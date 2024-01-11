Wasatch Community Foundation looks to hire paid staff after volunteer-run for decades

The all-volunteer organization was formed more than 20 years ago to serve Wasatch County. It’s touted as the largest nonprofit organization in the Heber Valley. Projects range from helping county residents meet basic needs, like housing and food security, to supporting arts and cultural events around the valley.

Chair of the foundation Josh Jewkes said over its 24-year history, the organization has been entirely operated by volunteers, from the board on down.

As they look to the future, Jewkes said they hope to adopt a model like the one used by the Park City Community Foundation, which has 16 paid employees. He said the organization’s role in the community is already comparable to its Park City counterpart.

“Our mission is to become more like the Park City Community Foundation, and eventually, if we can, have a paid staff,” he said. “We actually brought on our first paid staff member – a business manager – this week, and we’re really excited about that.”

Jewkes said, to find board members, they look for leadership experience. County residents interested in volunteering can get involved in any of the foundation’s five pillars: human services, health, education, recreation and arts.

“We ask people to look at those pillars and see, ‘What am I interested in?’” he said. “There are opportunities to be involved every day.”

Some of the Wasatch Community Foundation’s major projects include bringing a Utah Valley University campus to the county, helping create the rec center, and funding a college scholarship program for local high school graduates.

Jewkes said all are invited to take part in the foundation’s work.

“We’ll be happy to meet you and tell you about what we’re doing and… find a way to get you involved,” he said.

More information about how to get involved with the Wasatch Community Foundation can be found on the organization's website.