Wasatch County voters: here’s what to know about Super Tuesday

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:23 PM MST
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.

Super Tuesday is March 5. Here's what Wasatch County voters need to know to take part.

Utah and 15 other states will cast ballots in the presidential primary Tuesday.

That’s also when the Republican and Democratic parties will caucus to elect delegates, who pick local candidates for the general election in November.

GOP caucus locations according to precinct can be found on the Wasatch County GOP’s website, where voters can also pre-register ahead of caucus night.

Voters can find their precinct on the map on the county clerk’s website.

The Democratic caucus will be at the Heber City Police Department on Main Street.

Registered Democrats and anyone who requested a Democratic ballot should have received it in the mail. The deadline to postmark a mail-in ballot is Monday, March 4.

Ballots can be dropped at any of the drop boxes around Wasatch County. The drop boxes are all open until 8 p.m. March 5.

Early in-person voting will be held through March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County government building.
Tags
Wasatch County Elections 2024
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
