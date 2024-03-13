NHL-sized hockey rink to open at Black Rock Mountain Resort in December 2024

The ice rink is adjacent to the Black Rock Mountain Resort, a hotel along state Route 248 just north of Hideout, about 6 miles from Park City.

It’s the future home of the Utah Outliers, an elite U-20 junior hockey team.

Kevin McCloskey, head of hockey operations for the Outliers, said he hopes the arena will become a destination for locals and tourists alike.

“We would anticipate hockey would be one of those things they could add to their list of things to do in Park City,” he said.

The arena will house an NHL-standard ice rink, locker rooms and other team facilities, a stage and a large fitness center.

Hockey won’t be the only draw; McCloskey said the space can be adapted for a variety of events. He envisions hosting concerts and other live entertainment in the arena.

“We’re excited to be 2,078 seats for hockey and just a hair under 3,000 for live music and comedy shows – Sundance Film Festival events maybe,” he said. “We think it’s going to be a big addition to the community here.”

Grace Doerfler / KPCW Construction is underway on a hockey arena at Black Rock Mountain Resort.

The West Valley-based Centennial Management Group will run operations at the arena, including booking live entertainment, private events and public skating.

McCloskey anticipates the ice will remain year-round.

“We were going to originally have two rinks here,” he said. “We just felt to focus on one rink where we could do it really well… and [be] a hair bigger in capacity.”

McCloskey said the Outliers’ 25 players will take to the ice in December, the middle of next hockey season.