Wasatch County to hold public hearing over helipad permissions

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:36 PM MDT
[STOCK IMAGE] A landowner has requested permission to keep using a helicopter pad on his rural property in northern Wasatch County near Woodland.
Aturo Parro
/
Adobe Stock
Wasatch County may ban private helipads at its meeting Wednesday.

The Wasatch County Council will have a public hearing Wednesday evening, April 17, to discuss whether to ban private helipads in the county.

The county is ready to vote on a possible change to its rules about landing pads for private helicopters.

The topic has generated controversy because of disgraced local billionaire Trevor Milton flying his helicopter without authorization. His application to use a helipad at his Wasatch County ranch was denied last summer.

The planning commission last discussed helipad use in the county at a work session in early February. Milton attended that meeting virtually to defend his helicopter use and say his neighbors’ complaints amounted to “insane misinformation and lies.”

Last week, April 11, the planning commission recommended the county council change the code so private helipads are not allowed in any zone. Currently, residents can apply for conditional use permits to have helipads in remote areas of the county.

Here’s Wasatch County planning director Doug Smith.

“A helicopter coming in and landing on a site creates a lot of noise because of their flight pattern and their landings and takeoffs and that type of thing,” he said.

The planning commission noted helicopter uses such as medevac and search and rescue flights will be unaffected by the county council’s decision.

Members of the public are invited to comment during Wednesday’s meeting. The public hearing about helipad use begins at 6 p.m.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
