© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Market on Main starts this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:54 PM MDT
Vegetable stand at the Heber Market on Main 2023.
Heber City Government
/
Facebook
Vegetable stand at the Heber Market on Main 2023.

For two decades, the Heber City Market on Main has been a weekly summertime staple for locals and visitors to gather.

Now, a reimagined market makes it even easier for people to gather to enjoy local food, drink, shopping and live music. That’s thanks to a new booth layout designed to accommodate larger crowds, strollers and wheelchairs.

Also new is a complimentary bike check for those who don’t want to deal with finding a parking spot.

Volunteers are needed for the bike check.

The Heber Market on Main will be open every Thursday beginning this week [June 6].

The market opens at 5 p.m. and weekly concerts begin at 6:30 a.m.

More information on the market and a link to sign up to volunteer can be found here.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver