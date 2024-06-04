Heber Market on Main starts this week
For two decades, the Heber City Market on Main has been a weekly summertime staple for locals and visitors to gather.
Now, a reimagined market makes it even easier for people to gather to enjoy local food, drink, shopping and live music. That’s thanks to a new booth layout designed to accommodate larger crowds, strollers and wheelchairs.
Also new is a complimentary bike check for those who don’t want to deal with finding a parking spot.
Volunteers are needed for the bike check.
The Heber Market on Main will be open every Thursday beginning this week [June 6].
The market opens at 5 p.m. and weekly concerts begin at 6:30 a.m.
More information on the market and a link to sign up to volunteer can be found here.