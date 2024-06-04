Heber Market on Main starts this week

Now, a reimagined market makes it even easier for people to gather to enjoy local food, drink, shopping and live music. That’s thanks to a new booth layout designed to accommodate larger crowds, strollers and wheelchairs.

Also new is a complimentary bike check for those who don’t want to deal with finding a parking spot.

Volunteers are needed for the bike check.

The Heber Market on Main will be open every Thursday beginning this week [June 6].

The market opens at 5 p.m. and weekly concerts begin at 6:30 a.m.

More information on the market and a link to sign up to volunteer can be found here.