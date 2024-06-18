MIDA grants developer building height exceptions for Deer Valley East Village condos

Plans for the Cormont development include condos, skier services and retail space. It will be built just south of the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley as part of the Military Installation Development Authority’s project in Wasatch County.

MIDA is a state agency founded to serve members of the military. Officials are appointed, not elected. Much of MIDA’s work in Wasatch County is part of Deer Valley’s East Village resort expansion. Of the 1,375 hotel rooms planned, 100 will be reserved for the military.

Developers originally shared their plans with MIDA’s development review committee in February, saying they wanted a “horseshoe” of five buildings that vary in height to complement the landscape and improve views.

On Tuesday, MIDA staff planner Rob Donigan asked the review committee to consider revisions that would raise some building heights from the permitted 120 feet to 155 feet.

“These buildings that are closer to the skier services development, they did drop down to lower heights,” he said. “But then to kind of balance that out, they ended up raising the heights along the buildings on this east edge.”

The request was unanimously granted, but not before Wasatch County manager Dustin Grabau asked if waiving the lower height restriction would set an unwanted precedent.

MIDA attorney Richard Catten said any applications for height exceptions in other projects would have to come to the committee for approval.

“I think each one you have to judge based on individuality,” he said. “So I don’t think the fact that you grant it in one case would cause a problem in another.”

Consideration of the full Cormont site plans will be part of a future development committee meeting.