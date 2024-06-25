© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch County voters choose Bonner, Adams in GOP primary

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:12 PM MDT
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.

Wasatch County Republicans headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, including two local races.

Residents chose Republican candidates in two local races: a county council seat and county assessor.

Former Midway Mayor Colleen Bonner and retired Marine and firefighter Nick Lopez were on the ballot for an at-large seat on the Wasatch County Council. Bonner emerged on top with two-thirds of the vote; about 2,500 votes to Lopez’s 1,300.

In the race for county assessor, incumbent Todd Griffin was defeated by challenger Bob Adams, who secured 71% or about 2,600 votes. Griffin tallied just under 1,100.

Almost 3,900 voters cast their ballots in the Wasatch County GOP primary.

The resultswill be certified in two weeks.
Tags
Wasatch County Elections 2024
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler