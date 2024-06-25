Wasatch County voters choose Bonner, Adams in GOP primary
Wasatch County Republicans headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, including two local races.
Residents chose Republican candidates in two local races: a county council seat and county assessor.
Former Midway Mayor Colleen Bonner and retired Marine and firefighter Nick Lopez were on the ballot for an at-large seat on the Wasatch County Council. Bonner emerged on top with two-thirds of the vote; about 2,500 votes to Lopez’s 1,300.
In the race for county assessor, incumbent Todd Griffin was defeated by challenger Bob Adams, who secured 71% or about 2,600 votes. Griffin tallied just under 1,100.
Almost 3,900 voters cast their ballots in the Wasatch County GOP primary.
The resultswill be certified in two weeks.