Wasatch County voters choose Bonner, Adams in GOP primary

Residents chose Republican candidates in two local races: a county council seat and county assessor.

Former Midway Mayor Colleen Bonner and retired Marine and firefighter Nick Lopez were on the ballot for an at-large seat on the Wasatch County Council. Bonner emerged on top with two-thirds of the vote; about 2,500 votes to Lopez’s 1,300.

In the race for county assessor, incumbent Todd Griffin was defeated by challenger Bob Adams, who secured 71% or about 2,600 votes. Griffin tallied just under 1,100.

Almost 3,900 voters cast their ballots in the Wasatch County GOP primary.

The resultswill be certified in two weeks.