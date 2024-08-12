Wasatch County investigates after dog shot and killed in Midway

It’s now up to the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be filed.

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby said, “This incident is being taken very seriously. The safety of our community, including its animals, is the top priority for our office. We are thoroughly investigating this incident to ensure all appropriate actions are taken.”

Under Utah law, anyone found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty could face felony charges, jail time and thousands of dollars in fines.

No other information was available Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.