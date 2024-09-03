Wasatch County Council to visit future golf lodge site near East Village

The new lodge will sit east of U.S. 40 across from Deer Valley’s Jordanelle gondola. It will be called theStelle Park City.

This spring, a consultant for the project told councilmembers more about the plans – including developers’ request for certain code exceptions. If approved, the lodge would be 75 feet tall, more than double the 35-foot limit. It would also require density and parking exceptions.

As part of Wednesday's county council meeting, leaders will visit the site to see the context for the proposal.

“This would be a hotel that they’re looking to build that MIDA has a partnership in," Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said. "The combination there is that it’s both a recreational facility for the public, that people will be able to rent rooms, but MIDA will also have two rooms that will be reservable for military members.”

He’s referring to the Military Installation Development Authority, a state agency that was originally founded to benefit members of the military. MIDA is involved in much of the development in and around Deer Valley’s East Village resort expansion in Wasatch County.

The golf lodge at SkyRidge will have about three dozen rooms total.

Grabau said county councilmembers are considering granting the code exceptions because they don’t want to rezone the whole area and open it up to higher density. A development agreement would change the rules for this SkyRidge project only.

The county, the Jordanelle Specially Planned Area, and MIDA must all agree to the exceptions.

Councilmembers will visit the site at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Details are available on the Wasatch County website.