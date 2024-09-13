© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch County property tax appeals due soon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
A property tax revenue increase for the Wasatch County School District will raise property taxes on a $1.6 million home from $4,100 to $5,400.
Greatbass.com
/
Adobe stock photo
A property tax revenue increase for the Wasatch County School District will raise property taxes on a $1.6 million home from $4,100 to $5,400.

The deadline for Wasatch County property owners to appeal their 2024 property valuations is Monday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

The county advises residents to submit their appeal documents as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues or heavy web traffic. Deadline extensions are not permitted.

Evidence of the property value must be submitted with the appeal and can include recent sales contracts, purchase agreements or an appraisal.

Contact the Clerk-Auditor's Office at 435-657-3190 if you have not received a valuation notice this year.

To change primary residence status, fill out the application online at wasatchcounty.gov/exemptions or call the Assessor’s Office at 435-657-3221.

For more information on the Board of Equalization, please visit wasatchcounty.gov or contact the Clerk-Auditor’s Office at 435-657-3190.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
