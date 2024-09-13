Wasatch County property tax appeals due soon

The county advises residents to submit their appeal documents as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues or heavy web traffic. Deadline extensions are not permitted.

Evidence of the property value must be submitted with the appeal and can include recent sales contracts, purchase agreements or an appraisal.

Contact the Clerk-Auditor's Office at 435-657-3190 if you have not received a valuation notice this year.

To change primary residence status, fill out the application online at wasatchcounty.gov/exemptions or call the Assessor’s Office at 435-657-3221.

For more information on the Board of Equalization, please visit wasatchcounty.gov or contact the Clerk-Auditor’s Office at 435-657-3190.