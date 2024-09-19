Wasatch County School District affected by false threats

Several school districts across the state stepped up security Wednesday, Sept. 18, after vague threats circulated on social media.

In Wasatch County, Rocky Mountain Middle School took extra precautions after administrators received several tips about a possible threat.

In an email to families late Wednesday morning, the school principal told families the rumors were causing alarm among students, teachers and parents.

He wrote, “We have no reason to believe the threat is credible.”

He said the school notified law enforcement and stationed the school resource officer and other staff in the hallways to have extra oversight. Classes continued as usual.

The principal told parents to reinforce with their children that joking about violence is never okay and that if they hear a rumor about violence, they should report it to school staff.

Wasatch County School District was not the only district affected. Canyons, Logan City, Jordan and Uintah school districts also responded to threats deemed not to be credible.

Students, parents, guardians and educators can use the SafeUT app to share concerns with a counselor. Threats or emergencies are shared with school administrators for follow-up.

The district reported Thursday neither school staff nor Heber police found any evidence the threat was credible.