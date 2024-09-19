© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County School District affected by false threats

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:10 PM MDT
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 377 school shootings since Columbine in 1999. And guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. The Park City School District has an extensive school safety plan in place that uses emerging technology and encourages students and staff to report unusual behavior and threats.
sveta
/
stock.adobe.com
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 377 school shootings since Columbine in 1999. And guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. The Park City School District has an extensive school safety plan in place that uses emerging technology and encourages students and staff to report unusual behavior and threats.

Rocky Mountain Middle School was among numerous Utah schools affected by unsubstantiated threats on social media Wednesday.

Several school districts across the state stepped up security Wednesday, Sept. 18, after vague threats circulated on social media.

In Wasatch County, Rocky Mountain Middle School took extra precautions after administrators received several tips about a possible threat.

In an email to families late Wednesday morning, the school principal told families the rumors were causing alarm among students, teachers and parents.

He wrote, “We have no reason to believe the threat is credible.”

He said the school notified law enforcement and stationed the school resource officer and other staff in the hallways to have extra oversight. Classes continued as usual.

The principal told parents to reinforce with their children that joking about violence is never okay and that if they hear a rumor about violence, they should report it to school staff.

Wasatch County School District was not the only district affected. Canyons, Logan City, Jordan and Uintah school districts also responded to threats deemed not to be credible.

Students, parents, guardians and educators can use the SafeUT app to share concerns with a counselor. Threats or emergencies are shared with school administrators for follow-up.

The district reported Thursday neither school staff nor Heber police found any evidence the threat was credible.
Tags
Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler