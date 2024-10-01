Two killed in Wasatch County crash

U.S. 40 was closed for several hours after a fatal crash at Daniels Summit.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden says two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions about 17 miles southeast of Heber when they collided around 2:40 p.m.

A Volkswagen Passat crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram 2500 truck.

According to a press release from UHP, four people were in the Volkswagen and none had seatbelts on. The driver, an adult woman, was killed in the crash, as was a three-year-old girl.

Two other children in the car were injured and flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were in the truck. Both were injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.