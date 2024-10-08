Wasatch County Health Department to offer flu, COVID vaccine clinics

Brenda Scobee with the health department said it is hosting two clinics for residents this month.

“On October 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They don't need an appointment, they can just come in, walk in, we can check them in here,” she said. “We have different options, but we strongly encourage COVID and flu.”

Vaccines are covered by most insurance plans and $12 for anyone without insurance.

Scobee said it is effective and safe to get both vaccines at the same time.

“We definitely say, while you're there, get them both. You can separate them. But right now is the height of flu and COVID,” she said. “We're seeing a lot more COVID cases, and we just say, do them both.”

The department will also host vaccine clinics at Wasatch School District schools throughout the month.

Nursing coordinator Gina Tuttle said if parents haven’t already, they can sign their kid up for the flu vaccine clinic.

“We have a QR code that was sent out to parents through an email. There's posters, there's sandwich boards around the school. You can just scan the QR code and sign your child up for a vaccine.”

More information can be found at the Wasatch County Health Department website.