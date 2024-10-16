Meet Utah House, Wasatch County Council candidates at Heber debate

The Heber Leadership Academy and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a debate at Utah Valley University’s Wasatch campus Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Heber Leadership Academy will lead the forum, with questions focusing on housing, transportation, growth and more.

The debate will be split into two parts; Wasatch County Council candidates are first from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Candidates for Utah House of Representatives seat 59 will follow from 2:40 to 3:30 p.m.

For county council seat D, representing much of Heber City, Republican incumbent Kendall Crittenden and United Utah candidate Tori Broughton will attend. Libertarian candidate Jami Hewlett had yet to confirm as of Wednesday.

Republican incumbent Mark Nelson and Democratic candidate Sherrie Bercuson are running for seat E, representing the Midway area.

Then candidates for the Utah House of Representatives seat 59, which includes all of Wasatch County and part of Summit County, are up.

Residents will hear from Democrat Julie Monahan and Republican incumbent Mike Kohler.

Attendees can also speak with candidates individually after the debate.

Heber City will post the debate online after the event for voters who can’t make it in person.

Mail-in ballots went out this week and should be arriving in mailboxes soon.

The general election is Nov. 5.