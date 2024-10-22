Midway cuts ribbon on long-awaited Homestead Trail

The stretch of trail along Homestead Drive was originally meant to be built in fall 2021, then the deadline was pushed back to August of this year.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, Midway community leaders cut a ceremonial ribbon to open the trail for use by residents and visitors.

The trail runs along Homestead Drive and will serve as a connector to the existing trail systems near the Homestead Resort.

The trail construction is one piece of a renovation plan for the resort to expand its amenities.

The plan includes adding 68 condo units, seven single-family residential units, as well as indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant and a wedding barn.