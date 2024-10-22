© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midway cuts ribbon on long-awaited Homestead Trail

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:15 PM MDT
Photo of Homestead Trail ribbon cutting event.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Homestead Trail ribbon cutting event.

After three years of delays, the Homestead Trail is finally finished.

The stretch of trail along Homestead Drive was originally meant to be built in fall 2021, then the deadline was pushed back to August of this year.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, Midway community leaders cut a ceremonial ribbon to open the trail for use by residents and visitors.

The trail runs along Homestead Drive and will serve as a connector to the existing trail systems near the Homestead Resort.

The trail construction is one piece of a renovation plan for the resort to expand its amenities.

The plan includes adding 68 condo units, seven single-family residential units, as well as indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant and a wedding barn.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver