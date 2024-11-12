Wasatch High School Band marches to a state title

The students finished first at the state marching band competition and received awards for best music, visual presentation and color guard.

The band performed music arranger Steve Vento’s program titled “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The program featured the songs “Imaginarium” by Randall Standridge, “Tristan and Yvaine” from the movie “Stardust,” as well as “A Decade in Blue” by Eiffel65 and Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The band was welcomed home as champions Monday morning as they rode into Heber on a firetruck, part of Wasatch High School’s tradition for all teams and programs who take home state titles.