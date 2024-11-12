© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High School Band marches to a state title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:55 PM MST
Wasatch High School marching band performs its 2024 program "A Sky Full of Stars," arranged by Steve Vento.
Wasatch High School Bands
Wasatch High School marching band performs its 2024 program "A Sky Full of Stars," arranged by Steve Vento.

The Wasatch High School Band won the 5A Scholastic State Championship in St. George.

The students finished first at the state marching band competition and received awards for best music, visual presentation and color guard.

The band performed music arranger Steve Vento’s program titled “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The program featured the songs “Imaginarium” by Randall Standridge, “Tristan and Yvaine” from the movie “Stardust,” as well as “A Decade in Blue” by Eiffel65 and Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The band was welcomed home as champions Monday morning as they rode into Heber on a firetruck, part of Wasatch High School’s tradition for all teams and programs who take home state titles.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver