Hearing set for Wasatch County school board elections lawsuit

A 4th District Court judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Dec. 18 in the lawsuit between Wasatch County school board candidate Tom Stone and county clerk-auditor Joey Granger.

It’s the next step toward a decision over whether Granger should have disqualified Stone from his race days after the general election. Stone turned in his financial disclosure forms two days after the Oct. 29 deadline. However, he wasn’t notified about his disqualification until Nov. 14, more than two weeks later.

On Nov. 19, a judge granted a temporary restraining order that paused any action in the race between Stone and Brad Ehlert. Neither candidate will be declared the winner until a judge rules otherwise.

The restraining order was granted in large part because the county attorney said Granger knew Stone missed the deadline. Judge Jennifer Mabey asked why Granger failed to act for two weeks.

Prior to being disqualified, Stone was leading with 42% of the vote. However, there were still ballots left to count.

The hearing Dec. 18 is a chance for both sides to argue their cases and present evidence to Judge Shawn Howell. It begins at 1 p.m. and is expected to last about three hours.