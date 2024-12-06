© 2024 KPCW

Deer Creek Dam receives $400K in federal funding

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 6, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a nearly $850 million investment to revitalize aging water delivery systems across the West.

Funding from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda supports 77 projects in 11 states, including one in Utah.

Wasatch County’s Deer Creek dam is undergoing about $100 million in underwater repairs.

The department awarded Deer Creek $400,000 toward the project.

The project includes designs for two generators at the dam’s power plant.

Work began on the Deer Creek Dam in 2023. It’s expected to end in March 2026.

The projects selected for funding are found in all the major river basins and regions where the Bureau of Reclamation operates.

Among the 77 projects selected for funding are efforts to restore canal capacity, sustain water treatment for tribes, replace equipment for hydropower production and provide necessary maintenance to aging project buildings.
