Wasatch County school board to revise policies on employee conduct, bullying, hazing

The school board’s review and vote on revisions proposed for district policies come in the wake of allegations that the Wasatch High School football coach verbally and emotionally abused some students. A third-party investigation is ongoing.

The revisions center around staff behavior including employee conduct and the employee bullying and hazing policy. The documents define prohibited behaviors including abuse, bullying, cyber-bullying, hazing and retaliation. They also cover mandatory reporting requirements.

The drafts enumerate procedures for policy violations stating they “shall result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.” They state infractions can also be reported to law enforcement.

In the new materials, the district states allegations of abuse or bullying will be promptly investigated. If it finds there has been a policy violation, the district is supposed to create an action plan including how to communicate with any families affected.

District employees, coaches and volunteers are required to complete training about the policy at least once every three years, according to the proposed revisions.

The new policy also states the district will submit an annual report to the state superintendent with information including the number of verified and alleged incidents of bullying, hazing, retaliation and abuse. District spokesperson Kirsta Albert said this change is part of an updated model policy shared by the Utah School Boards Association.

The proposed policy revisions are available on the Wasatch County School District’s website. After a closed session, the public portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For the agenda and a link to attend the school board meeting online, visit the district website.