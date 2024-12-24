Winter activities at Wasatch Mountain State Park
Wasatch Mountain State Park becomes a wonderland each winter with a host of activities for locals and visitors to experience the park’s beauty.
The annual Christmas Bird Count will be the park’s first event of the new year.
One of the nation's longest running citizen bird projects, the count will be on Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in the bird count must pre-register by sending an email to kathydonnell@utah.gov.
The annual Winter Festival will be held Feb. 1 with cross-country skiing and snowshoeing activities.
The park will also host moonlight snowshoe hikes throughout the winter. More information can be found at stateparks.utah.gov.