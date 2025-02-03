Rescue crews pull snowmobiler from Wasatch County mine shaft

Crews answered a call to Soapstone Basin Sunday morning after one snowmobiler fell down a mine shaft.

A man in his 50s was snowmobiling in the backcountry east of Heber around 10 a.m. when he drove into a vertical mine shaft. The fall left him dangling about 20 feet from the bottom.

Search and Rescue teams from both Summit and Wasatch counties, plus South Summit EMS, the Utah Division of State Parks and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office helped in the rescue.

According to the Wasatch County Search and Rescue, first responders from the high angle technical rope rescue team were able to pull the man out of the mine shaft.

The man was flown to the hospital. His condition and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Also Sunday morning, Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called about a 63-year-old snowmobiler having medical emergency in the backcountry near Wolf Creek Summit.

According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot, the man died after first responders arrived.

KPCW is working to confirm more information with Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews.