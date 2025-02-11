Wasatch County to certify final school board race after disqualification lawsuit

The council will certify Brad Ehlert as the winner in the race for the Midway seat on the Wasatch County School District Board of Education.

He earned 1,759 votes, or 38% of all votes cast in the race.

His victory comes after a 4th District Court judge ruled Wasatch County clerk-auditor Joey Granger followed the law when she disqualified his competitor.

The other candidate, Tom Stone, failed to meet the last financial disclosure deadline ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Prior to his disqualification Nov. 14, Stone was in the lead by about a 3% margin, with ballots left to count.

The judge’s decision meant ballots for Stone were not counted, and Ehlert was sworn in as a school board member in January.

Ehlert said he’s committed to being a voice for all district families.

“It’s not the way I would have wanted this to happen, but I’m excited to be here and to hopefully give a voice to those members in Midway, and also any members of the community that feel they need to be heard,” he said.

He’s gotten off to a running start with the school board, jumping into discussions about the district’s ethics and bullying policies.

He said he’s ready to handle the district’s challenges as well as its successes.

“We have a great district, and we have many things to be proud of,” he said. “My hope is to be able to continue building on the great things we do as a district, but [also] to bring to light any other elements that potentially could use work, so that we can continue to be one of the best districts in the state in future.”

The results of Ehlert’s race will be certified in the county administration building at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

County manager Dustin Grabau said the county was waiting for a written order from the judge before certifying the race, which accounts for the delay since the judge’s decision in December.