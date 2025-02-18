Heber to host workshop on how to apply for TAP Grants

TAP Grants are open to projects that support Heber’s arts and culture livelihood including music, visual art, drama, creative writing, photography and dance.

Only Heber City residents, nonprofits and city staff are eligible for grants and the application is online.

The training event is free and open to all interested applicants.

The in-person training is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall. Participants can also attend virtually.

Online applications for the city's TAP Tax Grants closes March 7. A link to apply is available here.

Applications for the Wasatch County TAP Tax Grants are also open. Those close Friday, Feb. 28. A link to apply is available here.