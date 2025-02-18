© 2025 KPCW

Heber to host workshop on how to apply for TAP Grants

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:44 PM MST
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.
Heber Valley Chamber
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.

The Heber City Arts Advisory Committee will host a training session on how to apply for the city's Trails Arts and Parks tax grant Thursday.

TAP Grants are open to projects that support Heber’s arts and culture livelihood including music, visual art, drama, creative writing, photography and dance.

Only Heber City residents, nonprofits and city staff are eligible for grants and the application is online.

The training event is free and open to all interested applicants.

The in-person training is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall. Participants can also attend virtually.

Online applications for the city's TAP Tax Grants closes March 7. A link to apply is available here.

Applications for the Wasatch County TAP Tax Grants are also open. Those close Friday, Feb. 28. A link to apply is available here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
