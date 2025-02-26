Jake Collett named newest member of Wasatch County school board

Collett was selected out of six candidates for the mid-term vacancy on the school board after Tyler Bluth resigned last month.

He brings a background in business and communications to the school board and said he wants to help the district set measurable goals.

He also described how he’s actively sought community feedback in past roles and said he intends to do something similar as a school board member.

“I put a giant comment box in the center of the building and made it very apparent, because I was just constantly putting out little fires, never the big ones. I wanted to find out where all the problems were,” he said. “It really got a lot of the openness out, and then we could have much more healthy conversations.”

Collett also has children in the district. He said his family moved away for a little while but came back to Heber because of the schools.

“The difference was night and day – there was no comparison,” he said.

All six candidates participated in public interviews with the school board Tuesday. A seventh applicant, Daniel Dahl, withdrew from consideration.

Board members said they saw a lot of strengths among all the candidates.

“I’ve been impressed with many of you – most of you – and it’s awkward to know that here in a little bit, we have to pick one of you when we could probably pick any of you to fill that seat,” board member Cory Holmes said.

Board president Kim Dickerson said her top pick was Charles Balch, but he didn’t get a majority vote because he works at Zions Bank, where the school district does its banking.

Blach said in his interview that his work wasn’t connected with the district’s account in any way, and that he would recuse himself if a conflict ever did arise. But board members Brad Ehlert and Breanne Dedrickson said the appearance of a conflict was a dealbreaker for them.

“The fact that he’s being appointed in is the challenge for me,” Ehlert said. “If he were elected by the community, I wouldn’t have an issue. I would welcome him with open arms and say, let’s get to work.”

Dedrickson proposed other candidates to fill the seat – Collett and Craig Chambers – but the votes were split 2-2, with Dickerson continuing to say Balch was her first choice.

Ehlert said he was frustrated the board was at an impasse.

“Breanne and I have both been willing to compromise and select two different people, but there’s not a willingness to back off of one person,” he said.

After a break, the board circled back for another look at Collett’s qualifications.

“I really like Jake Collett’s problem-solving skills, passion about communication,” Dickerson said. “Really liked his answer about building relationships in the community, especially where we have a second high school opening up.”

Another motion to appoint Collett to the school board passed with a 3-1 vote, with Holmes voting no.

The board planned to administer his oath of office at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Collett will serve on the school board until January 2027. His seat represents southern Heber families.