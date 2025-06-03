Heber Market on Main to bring local music, food, fun this summer

The market, located at the city park on Main Street and 200 South, will be open every Thursday through Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local artists and food vendors will share their goods at tables set up around the park.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. at the new bandshell.

Market organizers advise skipping the parking hassles by riding a bike and a free bike check service is available.

KPCW is a sponsor for the first market of the season and will have a booth in the square.