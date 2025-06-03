© 2025 KPCW

White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media

Heber Market on Main to bring local music, food, fun this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2025 at 4:31 PM MDT
People gather in the Heber City Park for a concert in summer 2024.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
People gather in the Heber City Park for a concert in summer 2024.

The first 2025 Heber Market on Main will open Thursday, June 5, with free live music from Utah-based Will Baxter Band.

The market, located at the city park on Main Street and 200 South, will be open every Thursday through Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local artists and food vendors will share their goods at tables set up around the park.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. at the new bandshell.

Market organizers advise skipping the parking hassles by riding a bike and a free bike check service is available.

KPCW is a sponsor for the first market of the season and will have a booth in the square.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver