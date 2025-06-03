Heber Market on Main to bring local music, food, fun this summer
The first 2025 Heber Market on Main will open Thursday, June 5, with free live music from Utah-based Will Baxter Band.
The market, located at the city park on Main Street and 200 South, will be open every Thursday through Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Local artists and food vendors will share their goods at tables set up around the park.
The music begins at 6:30 p.m. at the new bandshell.
Market organizers advise skipping the parking hassles by riding a bike and a free bike check service is available.
KPCW is a sponsor for the first market of the season and will have a booth in the square.