Heber youth challenged to write about U.S. history

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:50 PM MDT
detail of a hand of man with red shirt writing on a notebook with a blue pencil and blurred background
Nicolas Nadjar
/
Adobe Stock
detail of a hand of man with red shirt writing on a notebook with a blue pencil and blurred background

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco is challenging Wasatch County students to share their knowledge of American History.

To honor the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, Franco wants students ages 8 to 17, to pick their favorite quote by a Founding Father or previous president and explain why they like it in 75 words or less.

Essays must be submitted by June 13 to the mayor’s email.

Contestants will know if they won by June 24 when they will be invited to read their entry at the Red, White and Blue Festival on July 4.

The Battle of Lexington and Concord occurred in Massachusetts on April 19, 1775.

The battle between British colonists and Colonial militia is most commonly known for the first shot called the “shot heard ‘round the world.”

Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
