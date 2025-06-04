Heber youth challenged to write about U.S. history

To honor the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, Franco wants students ages 8 to 17, to pick their favorite quote by a Founding Father or previous president and explain why they like it in 75 words or less.

Essays must be submitted by June 13 to the mayor’s email.

Contestants will know if they won by June 24 when they will be invited to read their entry at the Red, White and Blue Festival on July 4.

The Battle of Lexington and Concord occurred in Massachusetts on April 19, 1775.

The battle between British colonists and Colonial militia is most commonly known for the first shot called the “shot heard ‘round the world.”

