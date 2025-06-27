© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High grad competes at wheelchair basketball world championships

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM MDT
Peterson is one of only 12 players to be chosen for the men's under-23 national team.
Courtesy Wasatch County Parks & Recreation
Peterson is one of only 12 players to be chosen for the men's under-23 national team.

The U.S. men's under-23 wheelchair basketball team, which includes a Wasatch High School graduate, finished fifth at the world championships this month.

Heber resident Gavin Peterson, who graduated from Wasatch High School in May is one of just three teens on the 12-member team. The world championships were his first international competition.

The Brazilian Wheelchair Basketball Confederation hosted the competition from June 12 to June 20, 2025, in São Paulo.

The U.S. men qualified for worlds after competing in Bogata, Colombia, in April. The U23 championships happen every four years and debuted in 1997 in Toronto, Canada.

The South American tournaments are the latest steps in Peterson’s progression to playing at a high level.

He says he aspires to a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team in 2028. Until then, he’s taking his talents to Auburn University, where he’s committed to playing wheelchair basketball for the Tigers.
Wasatch County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas