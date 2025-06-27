Wasatch High grad competes at wheelchair basketball world championships

Heber resident Gavin Peterson, who graduated from Wasatch High School in May is one of just three teens on the 12-member team. The world championships were his first international competition .

The Brazilian Wheelchair Basketball Confederation hosted the competition from June 12 to June 20, 2025, in São Paulo.

The U.S. men qualified for worlds after competing in Bogata, Colombia, in April. The U23 championships happen every four years and debuted in 1997 in Toronto, Canada.

The South American tournaments are the latest steps in Peterson’s progression to playing at a high level.

He says he aspires to a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team in 2028. Until then, he’s taking his talents to Auburn University, where he’s committed to playing wheelchair basketball for the Tigers.