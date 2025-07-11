Midway Main Street utility, trail construction closes roads

Construction will close the Main and Center Street intersection in all directions the week of July 14. All traffic will be detoured.

As part of the North Center Street trail project , a new trail will be installed from Main to Burgi Lane on the east side of Center Street.

Midway City The detours in Midway will be in place starting Monday, July 14.

Additionally, a new water line will be installed from Main to 600 North and Alfalfa Circle. Power lines will also be buried from Main to 600 North.

The summer-long project is expected to be completed ahead of the winter season.