© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midway Main Street utility, trail construction closes roads

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:20 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.
Greg Blomberg
/
Adobe Stock

Midway’s intersection at Main Street and Center Street will be closed as crews continue the North Center Street trail and utility upgrade project.

Construction will close the Main and Center Street intersection in all directions the week of July 14. All traffic will be detoured.

As part of the North Center Street trail project, a new trail will be installed from Main to Burgi Lane on the east side of Center Street.

The detours in Midway will be in place starting Monday, July 14.
Midway City
The detours in Midway will be in place starting Monday, July 14.

Additionally, a new water line will be installed from Main to 600 North and Alfalfa Circle. Power lines will also be buried from Main to 600 North.

The summer-long project is expected to be completed ahead of the winter season.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver