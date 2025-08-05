Wasatch County SAR responds to 3 rescues in 10 minutes

Rescuers say three calls came in between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

It started with a Strawberry Reservoir kayaker who got caught in a wind storm that flooded his boat about two miles from shore.

The second call came from a Jordanelle Reservoir boater whose life jacket got caught on the propeller and could not break away.

The third call in 10 minutes came from two men in a side-by-side accident where American Fork Canyon meets Snake Creek Canyon.

Wasatch County SAR Commander Kam Kohler says the men in the OHV went over the edge and rolled down a steep section of the mountain.

One climbed back up to the road and flagged down someone to call for help.

Rescuers needed two helicopters to hoist the men out and fly them to the hospital. Both were wearing helmets.

Kohler says Wasatch County search and rescue is a volunteer-only group. Monday about 15 of those volunteers responded plus six rescuers from Utah County.