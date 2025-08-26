© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County asks residents to guide future in general plan update

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
Ken Lund on Flickr

Wasatch County is giving residents an opportunity to guide its future and general plan at three open houses.

The general plan is the framework used to guide land use and development along with transportation, public services and economic development in unincorporated areas of the county.

The county says this update will react to the significant growth in the Wasatch Back and ensure that future development reflects community priorities and values.

To do that, the county is hosting three open houses to hear from residents.

The first is Wednesday in Wallsburg from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Next is Sept. 2 at Jordanelle State Park with the final meeting Sept. 4 at the Midway Community Center.

Residents can also share feedback in an online survey starting Wednesday.

The general plan update began in the winter of 2024 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
