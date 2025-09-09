‘Several’ people diagnosed with measles after Soldier Hollow biking event

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday, Sept. 9, the people were exposed to and infected with measles during a recent mountain biking event.

Around 2,000 people attended the Utah High School Cycling League event at Soldier Hollow Aug. 16.

Health officials say they’re continuing to monitor for additional measles cases from the event at Soldier Hollow and other cycling league competitions.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease. Utah health officials say it can spread easily, even at outdoor events.

Symptoms of the disease typically appear one to three weeks after exposure. Early signs of a measles infection include a cough, runny nose and red eyes. Later, people with measles can experience a high fever and a blotchy, red rash.

Complications of measles can be life-threatening.

If you suspect you have measles, health officials say you should call before going to the hospital or doctor’s office to avoid spreading the virus.

The state health department says it is working with the American Fork-based cycling league to notify people who may have been exposed to measles at Soldier Hollow.

As of Sept. 8, 22 Utahns have been infected with measles, including seven cases in Utah County.

On Sept. 4, the Summit County Department of Health reported a wastewater sample from Coalville tested positive for the virus, but so far, no cases have been confirmed in Summit County.

The Centers for Disease Control report the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after the recommended two doses.

KPCW has reached out to the DHHS, the Wasatch County Health Department and the Utah High School Cycling League for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

