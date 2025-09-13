Wasatch County School District says goodbye to beloved superintendent

After a wrestling match during Paul Sweat’s freshman year of high school, he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“I didn't hesitate. I said I wanted to return to Wasatch High, and I wanted to be a teacher and a coach, and that was my dream,” he said.

Sweat followed that dream, spending almost 50 years of his life in Wasatch County schools — 13 as a student and 33 as an educator and leader.

Sweat recently retired as the district’s superintendent, and almost 130 staff, former students, friends and family attended his farewell celebration Thursday, Sept. 11, at Wasatch High School.

While some ate peach cobbler and ice cream, others lined up by a balloon display to take pictures, congratulate Sweat on his career and say goodbye before Sweat moves to Idaho to spend his retirement ranching.

Sweat moved his way up the school district ladder, starting as a math teacher before serving as a vice principal, principal, athletics director and finally superintendent.

During his time as vice principal at Wasatch High School, Sweat was affectionately known as Uncle Paul. Former student Stacy Gerch said she and her friends came up with the name, and it started to stick.

Gerch said she had countless visits with Sweat during her time at school just to get advice.

“Uncle Paul has a way of making you feel like somebody,” she said. “High school can be a vulnerable experience for teenagers, and when I was around him, he made me feel smart and capable.”

During Gerch’s last few years of high school, Sweat started implementing his vision for “Expect to Excel.” It involved implementing concurrent enrollment and Advanced Placement classes so students could earn college credit.

Kristine Weller / KPCW Board of Education President Kim Dickerson presents a commissioned painting to Sweat to honor his time with the Wasatch County School District on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The painting depicts Sweat on his horse — who’s named School Business — riding through the Heber Valley’s Center Creek fields in the Heber Valley toward a sunset.

The phrase remains the school’s motto and is carved in a rock in front of the current Wasatch High School, which Sweat was instrumental in building. He helped to pass a bond so the community could build the school, which opened in 2009.

As superintendent, Sweat also led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic. While many school districts’ standardized test scores declined during the pandemic, a national study by Harvard and Stanford researchers found Wasatch County students’ math and reading scores improved .

But what stood out most to Sweat’s colleagues and friends was his talent for building relationships. Director of Elementary Education Stephanie Discher said she worked with Sweat for 30 years and she has always admired his ability to genuinely connect with people.

“The true inspiration has always been the way he lives, watching him lead through relationships day in and day out, has been the greatest lesson for me, and I believe for all of our administrator team,” she said.

To honor Sweat for his time spent with the district, Board of Education President Kim Dickerson commissioned a special painting for Sweat.

Dickerson said she wanted to help Sweat retire and “ride off into the sunset.” So, the painting depicts Sweat on his horse — who’s named School Business — riding through the Heber Valley's Center Creek fields toward a sunset.

The final thought Sweat left with those at the farewell was this:

“It's all about extending our love, and whichever way we decide to do that, to one another, to our children, to our students,” he said. “That's really the power that dictates and moves society, is us caring for one another.”

Garrick Peterson succeeds Sweat as superintendent.

