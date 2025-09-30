Wasatch County rollover closes US 189, causes minor injuries

Two cars collided around 9 a.m., causing one to roll near milepost 23.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

“There were just super minor injuries,” he said. “By the time I got the information on the call, the troopers had already cleared the call, and they were just flushing out traffic.”

He said it took about 45 minutes to reopen the highway while traffic backed up for miles in both directions, causing significant delays.

Another crash on U.S. 189 around 2 p.m. blocked two westbound lanes near milepost 19.

Crews reopened one lane after about 30 minutes.