© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County rollover closes US 189, causes minor injuries

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:06 PM MDT
Traffic backed up on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County following a rollover crash Sept. 30, 2025.
Utah Department of Transportation
Traffic backed up on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County following a rollover crash Sept. 30, 2025.

One person has minor injuries after a rollover crash shut down U.S. 189 in both directions near Deer Creek Reservoir Tuesday morning.

Two cars collided around 9 a.m., causing one to roll near milepost 23.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

“There were just super minor injuries,” he said. “By the time I got the information on the call, the troopers had already cleared the call, and they were just flushing out traffic.”

He said it took about 45 minutes to reopen the highway while traffic backed up for miles in both directions, causing significant delays.

Another crash on U.S. 189 around 2 p.m. blocked two westbound lanes near milepost 19.

Crews reopened one lane after about 30 minutes.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler