UDOT seeks Deer Creek trail ideas for hikers and bikers

The Utah Department of Transportation is asking locals for their feedback on the trails along Deer Creek Reservoir’s west side.

At an open house Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Senior Center, the agency is sharing a few options for changes that could be coming soon to the trail system.

UDOT is considering creating a paved path for seven miles from the Wasatch Mountain State Park trailhead, near Soldier Hollow, to the Deer Creek Dam. There’s an existing unpaved trail along that stretch.

The idea is part of UDOT’s larger vision for the Utah Trail Network, a statewide system of paved, mixed-use paths meant to offer alternatives to driving.

UDOT says the Deer Creek stretch is important to connect the Heber Valley and Provo Canyon. Eventually, it wants a loop of paved trails to go all the way through the Salt Lake Valley, Park City, Heber, Orem and Provo.

The project website says UDOT is also considering how to keep unpaved trails available beside the reservoir for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

The project is still in the design phase; a construction timeline has not yet been set.

Locals interested in the project can also submit comments online.