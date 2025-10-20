Playboi Carti charged with assault during stop in Heber

Jordan Terrell Carter, the rapper known as Playboi Carti, was in Utah for a show at the Delta Center in early October. KSL reports that’s when Wasatch County deputies were called to an altercation near River Road and state Route 40 on Oct. 2.

The alleged victim, Carter’s limo driver, told deputies he picked up the rapper in Park City to take him to rehearsal in Utah County.

KSL said court documents state Carter and his girlfriend began fighting and Carter hit the driver in the face when he tried to intervene.

The driver told deputies he didn’t see Carter hit the woman but noticed she was “hunched over holding her chest.”

Carter is now facing one misdemeanor assault charge. If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.