Wind impacts Wasatch County backcountry rescue

Wasatch County Search and Rescue found the 32-year-old man after he fell about 4 miles south of Daniel.

Crews called in a helicopter because of the remote location but high winds made the air rescue unsafe.

So rescuers had to put the hunter on a backcountry stretcher and carry him down the mountain to a waiting ambulance.

The weekend rescue was one of a handful this month across the Wasatch Back.

Summit County Search and Rescue Operations Manager Canice Hart said this time of year gets busy as the weather changes. He urged anyone venturing into the wilderness to be prepared.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Search and Rescue Operations Manager Canice Hart on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 12:53

“This is going to sound really simple, but just literally tell people where you're going,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “If you can just say, ‘Hey, I'm going to park at this trailhead, and my plan is to hike out to Wall Lake… and I should be back before dinner.’ That right there gives us so much to work from.”

If you do need to be rescued, Hart said remaining visible is one of the best ways to help crews find you.

“As a general rule, the best thing you can do is to stay in place and to be out in the open and be visible,” he said.

Seasonal roads in Summit and Wasatch counties remain open. However, recent weather has temporarily forced local restrictions before the roads close for the season in the next few weeks.

Hart reminded recreationists to plan ahead, be prepared and to call 911 if search and rescue is needed.