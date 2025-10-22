Ragnar announces new trail race at Soldier Hollow

Salt Lake City-based Ragnar was created in 2004, with its first race stretching from Logan to Park City.

In the years since, the company has grown to host tens of thousands of runners at events throughout the country, including races along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, atop the Cascade Range in Oregon and near Zion National Park.

Ragnar is now bringing a new race to the Wasatch Back in August 2026, according to a press release.

Teams of eight will cover approximately 120 miles across three trail loops winding through Soldier Hollow Nordic Center and Wasatch Mountain State Park. Across three separate legs, entrants can expect to run a total of 15 miles with over 3,000 feet of elevation gain.

If that’s not enough of a challenge, there is an option to create an “Ultra Team” with only four runners.

Participants will run through the day and night, camping in a pop-up tent city and enjoying activities in a main village at Soldier Hollow. Hundreds of teams are expected to take part, the company said.

Registration is now open and prices are set to increase Nov. 7. An eight-member team currently costs $1,395, which breaks down to $175 per runner.

More information can be found here.