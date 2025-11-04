New hunting land could come soon near Wallsburg

The Division of Wildlife Resources is purchasing a T-shaped, 200-acre parcel just north of Wallsburg. It’s currently privately owned, and it’s adjacent to an existing Wildlife Management Area.

At the Wasatch County Council meeting Wednesday, the DWR will ask for a letter of support to move forward with the purchase.

“Typically, Wasatch County is very supportive of our open space preservation, access to our agricultural land for hunting purposes and other things like that,” county manager Dustin Grabau said.

The land will be used for wildlife conservation and recreation. Grabau said it will likely include hunting to help manage the wildlife populations on the land.

“I think it’s an interesting dichotomy that there are a lot of hunters who are actually very concerned about the sustainability of hunting,” he said. “That’s part of why we have a wildlife management area – so that we can ensure that wildlife continue to be able to reproduce and expand, so that hunting activities can continue.”

Fees for hunting licenses are used to help pay for the DWR’s conservation efforts.

The land purchase is included in the public hearing section of the county council meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

For a full agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.