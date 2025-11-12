© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County waters get part of $1.5M grant for boating access

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:26 PM MST
An angler at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
An angler at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Utah is improving boat access across the state including four projects in Wasatch County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has granted $1.5 million to 10 projects in 2026.

In Wasatch County, Strawberry Reservoir will improve the east ramp at Chicken Creek, install a courtesy dock and improve parking at the Renegade Ramp and replace the breakwater at the marina.

It will also fund projects at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Pelican Lake, Wide Hollow Reservoir and Utah Lake State Park.

Construction begins on the projects next year.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
