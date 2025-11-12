Wasatch County waters get part of $1.5M grant for boating access

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has granted $1.5 million to 10 projects in 2026.

In Wasatch County, Strawberry Reservoir will improve the east ramp at Chicken Creek, install a courtesy dock and improve parking at the Renegade Ramp and replace the breakwater at the marina.

It will also fund projects at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Pelican Lake, Wide Hollow Reservoir and Utah Lake State Park.

Construction begins on the projects next year.