UDOT: Plan ahead to avoid US-189 closures in Wasatch County

All lanes of U.S. 189 between Charleston and Wallsburg will be closed for blasting Thursday morning, Dec. 18, and overnight Saturday, Dec. 20, as part of a major highway widening project.

UDOT says drivers should expect significant delays and plan an alternate route if possible.

Thursday’s closure will be relatively brief, about an hour starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday all lanes will be closed overnight from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday.

No access will be allowed during those times.

The closure area is about four miles of U.S. 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir, between the junction with state Route 113 in Charleston and the road that leads to Wallsburg.

Crews will be doing controlled blasting and hillside excavation. It’s part of UDOT’s larger project to widen the highway from two lanes to four.

For more information about the U.S. 189 construction, visit UDOT's project page.