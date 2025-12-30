Wasatch Back state parks host ‘first-day’ New Year’s hikes

While many locals may be a bit lethargic after a late night celebrating the new year, Utah State Parks is continuing an initiative to get Utahns up and outdoors on New Year’s Day.

Utah State Parks spokesperson Ally O’Rullian said parks across the state are hosting ranger-led hikes on January 1st — and those who participate get a limited edition sticker.

“These first-day hikes are an initiative to start the year on the right foot, so to speak,” she said. “If you're new to winter hiking and you want to get started with a ranger-led hike, this is a great way to do it.”

In the Wasatch Back, Jordanelle State Park and Wasatch Mountain State Park are participating. At the Jordanelle, locals can take self-guided first-day hikes on the Boardwalk Trail, 3 Rocks Trail or the Perimeter Trail.

Wasatch Mountain’s New Year’s hike is actually Jan. 2, but for good reason: it’s a snowshoe hike under the full moon.

Also in Northern and Central Utah, Willard Bay State Park and Antelope Island State Park will host New Year’s Day hikes.

O’Rullian said those who do plan to hike this winter should go prepared.

“First and foremost, keep yourself safe. So check the conditions. Scope out the trail,” she said. “If you're new to winter hiking, try with some trail that you've done before, something that's a little bit easier.”

O’Rullian said hikers should bring a backpack with extra clothing layers, sunscreen, water and a snack. Water should be in an insulated container or can be wrapped in a sock so it doesn’t freeze.

Recreationists should also always tell someone where they’re going and bring a phone in case of an emergency.

“Keep it warm, keep it close to you, so that in case of emergency, you can call,” O’Rullian said. “Even if it says that you don't have reception, you can still call 911 in case of emergency, and they may be able to locate you.”

For those not as interested in hiking, O’Rullian said state parks have a lot of other things to offer, including educational programs and bird watching.

