As flu spikes in Wasatch Back, health experts encourage preventative measures

Across the country, influenza cases are rising faster than in past years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah is no exception. So far this flu season, about 700 Utahns have been hospitalized due to the virus. Data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services show that’s the highest hospitalization rate in over five years.

Wasatch County Health Department Director Jonelle Fitzgerald said some Wasatch Back locals are included in that number.

“What we’re seeing going on right now is quite a bit of influenza,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 2. “We’re also seeing that in Wasatch County, with the busyness of our urgent care and emergency room at the Heber Valley Hospital, a lot of sickness going around.”

According to state data, flu cases accounted for about 11% of emergency room visits in Wasatch County for the week ending Dec. 28, 2025. For Summit County, it was a little lower – about 7% of ER visits.

Full Interview: Jonelle Fitzgerald Listen • 10:45

A new and rapidly spreading flu strain, known as subclade K, seems to be the main culprit behind this year’s high number of flu cases. Fitzgerald said this year’s vaccine was formulated before that variant emerged, so the flu shot isn’t quite as effective at preventing illness this winter.

Nevertheless, she said it’s better to be vaccinated.

“Basically, getting a flu shot would take an influenza illness that could be incredibly severe and [make] it a little bit more mild,” she said. “So, even though the subclade K is less impacted or less protected by the flu vaccine, it still does reduce the severeness of the illness, and we see less hospitalizations.”

People over 65, children under five, pregnant people and people with certain preexisting conditions are most vulnerable to the flu.

Fitzgerald said it is not too late for locals to get vaccinated.

“Flu is not fun to have, and we want to keep that away as much as possible,” she said. “But it’s always nice to have it not as badly, or not as severely, as we could as well.”

She encouraged people to stay home if they have symptoms and keep sick kids home from school.

According to the CDC, people can also wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes and consider wearing face masks in crowded places to help prevent the spread of the flu.