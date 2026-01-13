Hideout swears in new mayor, councilmembers

The town of Hideout began 2026 by swearing in its new leaders.

Ralph Severini is mayor of the young Wasatch County town.

He said the four years ahead will be busy for the town, including development plans taking shape for Hideout’s annexation of part of Richardson Flat. Construction on hundreds of homes and a “commercial center” is expected to begin this year.

Severini said he wants to foster a stronger Hideout identity for residents.

“I really want to create a greater sense of community and identity and brand for the town,” he said. “Who is Hideout, so to speak.”

He plans to give a “state of the town” address in February.

Severini said he will bring a business perspective as leader of the town.

“I’d like to improve our customer service,” he said. “Who are our customers? Our residents. And so, we have a responsibility to them to deliver high-quality customer service.”

He was the only one of Hideout’s three new leaders to take his oath of office in person.

Both new councilmembers, Tanya Brady and Brian Cooper, were sworn in by video conference.