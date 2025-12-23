Hideout, developer expect to break ground in Richardson Flat next year

Hideout and Larry H. Miller Real Estate will begin developing land in Richardson Flat near the Summit-Wasatch county line next year.

Hideout property owners were notified about the “Silver Meadows” development in a Dec. 19 email from the city and developer.

The project will sit on 350 undeveloped acres in Summit County between Park City limits and Wasatch County, which Hideout controversially annexed and which Larry H. Miller owns through an LLC.

Larry H. Miller Real Estate Silver Meadows is a portion of Summit County that Hideout, in Wasatch County, annexed.

The parties envision it as Hideout’s “commercial center,” meaning a grocery store and restaurants — amenities the town currently lacks. Click here for the developer's website.

Silver Meadows could also include housing and a new town hall, and the Dec. 19 email says land will be reserved for a future school. The area is within the South Summit School District.

The Hideout Town Council approved the development agreement five years ago, at the same meeting where it moved to annex the land, sparking years of litigation with Summit County.

The council allowed up to 600 residential units, 120 of them affordable.

The development agreement also calls for Larry H. Miller to study the feasibility of a chairlift. It would run south from Richardson Flat to the top of the ridgeline and potentially down into Wasatch County to Hideout’s trails around the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Park City Municipal controls the rest of the land in Richardson Flat, currently home to a park-and-ride and other trails. It too has considered aerial transit in the opposite direction, connecting to Deer Valley.

The confluence of government interests, business opportunities and major roads is making the greater Richardson Flat area one of the most dynamic in the Wasatch Back.

Larry H. Miller Real Estate also owns the land within Park City limits, under a different LLC. Company representatives have repeatedly spoken at Park City Council meetings, expressing interest in working with the city on a development.

The city, meanwhile, just set aside 330 acres of land directly to the south as open space. The area straddling U.S. Highway 40 is called Clark Ranch.

The conservation agreement allows for a potential 10-acre residential development just above Park City Heights across the highway from Richardson Flat. Beneath the neighborhood, Park City just cut the ribbon on the Studio Crossing mixed-use development.

State and federal officials have their eyes on the area too. The Utah Department of Transportation wants to ensure traffic flows efficiently as the U.S. 40 corridor grows.

The feds are interested in the dirt, since Richardson Flat is where Park City’s mine tailings are impounded. Tailings also flow along the Silver Creek watershed, where the Environmental Protection Association is planning more cleanup.

Hideout and Larry H. Miller’s agreement specifies that the commercial center shouldn’t pollute that watershed or be polluted by it.

The Maverik convenience store chain and state liquor authorities also plan on new locations across state Route 248 from the Silver Meadows site.